Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 08:44 Hits: 7

Germany has recorded more than 50,000 deaths from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, the Robert Koch Institute disease control centre said Friday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210122-covid-19-death-toll-tops-50-000-in-germany-as-merkel-mulls-border-checks