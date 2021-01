Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 20:39 Hits: 2

Anyone flying to the US will be required to present a negative coronavirus test before departing and quarantine on arrival. Biden presented the plans in a speech launching his administration's pandemic response plan.

