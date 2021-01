Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 20:22 Hits: 3

The French government will be able to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of August "if all of the vaccines ordered are approved by European and global health authorities", French Health Minister Olivier VĂ©ran said Thursday.

