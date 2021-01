Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 21:31 Hits: 3

France is scrambling to address the hardship and isolation experienced by students whose university years have been hijacked by the Covid-19 pandemic, with unions describing the government’s latest measures as too little, too late.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210121-as-students-despair-france-addresses-plight-of-pandemic-s-lost-generation