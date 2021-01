Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 02:36 Hits: 3

Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack in a crowded Baghdad market on Thursday, killing at least 32 people in Iraq's first big suicide bombing for three years, authorities said, describing it as a possible sign of the reactivation of Islamic State.

