Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 06:56 Hits: 2

ULAANBAATAR (Reuters) - Mongolia's parliament has approved the resignation of Prime Minister Khurelsukh Ukhnaa after protests in the capital Ulaanbaatar over the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state news agency, Montsame, said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/22/mongolian-prime-minister-resigns-after-covid-19-protests