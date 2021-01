Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 07:20 Hits: 5

Facebook is passing the buck for its indefinite suspension of former president Donald Trump to a quasi-independent oversight board, setting up a major test of the recently established panel. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/01/22/facebooks-oversight-board-to-rule-on-trump-ban