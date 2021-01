Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 07:56 Hits: 2

PARIS (Reuters) - France will have to resort to a strict lockdown like those in Ireland and Britain if it fails to rein in the more contagious variants of the coronavirus, a French epidemiologist and government adviser said on Friday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/22/france-will-need-new-covid-lockdown-if-it-can039t-master-variant---epidemiologist