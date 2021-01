Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 20:02 Hits: 3

It will not be possible to host carnival celebrations in July, Rio de Janeiro's new mayor said on Thursday, as Brazil's second wave of coronavirus infections gathers steam with vaccine supplies still scare in Latin America's biggest country.

