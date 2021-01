Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 21:31 Hits: 3

The European Court of Human Rights ruled on Thursday that Russia can be held to account for what judges said were acts of torture and ill treatment carried out in the days after the August 2008 war between Russia and ex-Soviet Georgia.

