Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 23:30 Hits: 1

European Union leaders were seeking on Thursday to address the coronavirus pandemic's mounting challenges, including increased calls to limit travel and tighten border controls to contain more infectious variants of the disease.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-eu-tighten-travel-curbs-hot-spots-third-wave-fears-14013246