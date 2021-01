Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 23:38 Hits: 4

US President Joe Biden on Thursday proposed a five-year extension with Russia of New START, days before the expiration of the last nuclear reduction treaty between the two powers, but vowed to press Moscow hard on a host of concerns.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/biden-seeks-five-more-years-last-russia-nuclear-pact-14017210