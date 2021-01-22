The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bernie Sanders viral meme spreads farther and wider and the world celebrates breathing again

Category: World Hits: 3

On inauguration day, 2021, the internet was taken hold by viral content not seen in years. An image of Sen. Bernie Sanders, arms and legs crossed, mask-wearing, and wearing warm Vermont-made mittens, watching the inaugural proceedings, took off. Memes were created using Sen. Sanders.

A story written by me was placed here and enjoyed. Normally, these things have a life of about 12-24 hours, but when America awoke this morning, they were unwilling to give up the joy of Bernie and his mittens. Maybe it is because the collective sigh let out by humanity as America’s 46th president takes office, is a long and relaxing one. Get ready to enjoy another Bernie meme ride.

Last one. #BernieSanders#berniesmittenspic.twitter.com/M5V6KnJNc8

Cinema!

#berniesmittens ????

Another John Hughes vehicle.

For my GenX friends... #BernieSanders#berniesmittenspic.twitter.com/8smMbkZ9Bs

Mandalorian.

pic.twitter.com/buyW7vJduz

The Muppets.

"If I wanted to sit and watch a bunch of bad routines, I'd go back to congress!" pic.twitter.com/rl0CG0x5Tc

Community.

troy and abed and bernie in the moooorning!! pic.twitter.com/qr59jihblD

Some hats on a hat.

Bernie’s mittens really stole the damn show. ???? pic.twitter.com/QEnL3qAdgr

Bernie Sanders guarding a monolith. pic.twitter.com/5rVjUWXZfy

Basketball.

New favorite Bernie meme pic.twitter.com/DAIs1rn9r1

Bernie rocking it with K-pop band BTS.

bernie & bts in the soop ???? pic.twitter.com/x1dV8g3cWP

My daughter decided to join in on the Bernie Memes and create one.....#BernieSanders#Berniememes#Bernie#BTSARMYpic.twitter.com/tVJg3t0xV3

And for the older heads out there.

I love these and they bring me much joy #BernieSanders#Inauguration2021#the802#functionoverfashion#adventureswiththeghost#janesaddiction@perryfarrellpic.twitter.com/TkXMdwsw85

This has just been sent to me. Not sure who is responsible......#springsteen#BernieSanderspic.twitter.com/yHS3A8m2tw

pic.twitter.com/iN0NUlsuod

Jane Austen.

I apologize for nothing pic.twitter.com/Cg6yTCsrs3

Fawlty Bernie.

Don't mention the mittens!!! pic.twitter.com/LBDhZkXm9j

A Seurat followed by a Where’s Bernie one.

I haven’t been able to crack this one yet pic.twitter.com/0tQsLzaTd3

I present: "Where's Bernie"#BernieSanders#BernieSandersMittens@SenSanders@SenSanderspic.twitter.com/3xrr0D5le8

A possibly controversial one, but it’s all in good fun.

pic.twitter.com/osgQ17Kje8

Feel like you’ve had enough?

“stop retweeting bernie memes” pic.twitter.com/lsBvKvjXFU

Political!

Bernie and his mittens looked pretty FLY ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/xUYCVIa8FG

Old school.

B-B-B-Bernie and the Jets pic.twitter.com/tiq5qKkUvq

Christopher Nolan.

bernie overseeing how the kick works?? pic.twitter.com/RJak2cXUtJ

Ghost?

Idk who created this, but it’s perfection #BernieSanderspic.twitter.com/MUKIxnxugI

Trap music Bernie. Rap music Bernie.

Bernie Likes Trap Music pic.twitter.com/skCZCWDkXc

I had some free time this morning... you're welcome. @runjewels@BernieSanders@KillerMike@therealelp#BernieSandersMittens#runthejewels#runthemittens#berniesanderspic.twitter.com/iuEpnCCoPv

Requisite Simpsons meme.

These are too much fun#BernieSanderspic.twitter.com/20kdHL2sNW

Gamer meme.

Am I doing this right #BernieSanders#FFXIVpic.twitter.com/W40uOo6Urk

NYC Bernie.

Presenting: Lofi Bernie Sanders. pic.twitter.com/BIKFjaabYO

Friends.

I'll be there for #BernieSanderspic.twitter.com/9j7NCC8Khd

How I met Bernie meme.

And guys...that's how i met #BernieSanderspic.twitter.com/XDwErvkQ7P

Tolkien.

#BernieSanders at the council of Elrond pic.twitter.com/gYPFmBoR0w

Pixelart Bernie.

A wild Bernie appears #pixelart#earthboundpic.twitter.com/XcgNfz1zpT

Hopper Bernie.

every1 ????s #berniesanderspic.twitter.com/2ya1c8RkUZ

Miyazaki Bernie.

i had to make this one but ghost edition. #BernieSanderspic.twitter.com/A1yeSiJyjE

The Dude, Bernie, and Walter. And Abbey Road Bernie.

pic.twitter.com/Vo9czU6jmV

#BernieSanders and The Beatles! pic.twitter.com/PFLkMJPa71

Classic Star Trek.

Ok now I have to play. Sorry @WilliamShatner. #BernieSanderspic.twitter.com/ICc4lUvWTG

Star Wars.

Not the first time Bernie’s witnessed the fall of an evil empire. #BernieSanderspic.twitter.com/99rOHKdVwd

Throwback DC Comics Bernie.

I love these so much. #BernieSanders@JMDeMatteispic.twitter.com/XIp9gEAQBj

New DC Bernie.

“Is she with you?” “I though she was with you.” “I am once again asking you to be quick: I have an inauguration at 10.”#BatmanVSuperman#BernieSanderspic.twitter.com/J1E4wvJc51

Real government meme.

If winter weather is forecast in your area, now is the time layer up: ❄️ Bundle up your pets. ❄️ Always have mittens. ❄️ Don’t forget to wear a warm hat! https://t.co/Huk3zeppXjpic.twitter.com/jBN5BwuXUO

Disney.

When you’ve got the inauguration at 11, and teaching Ariel about democratic socialism at 3 #BernieSanderspic.twitter.com/HtIBUH9oLr

Local theaters are in on the action as well.

You're not the only one that's been waiting since March for Starlight to return. pic.twitter.com/08eEtWPuMR

Tomorrow may be Friday, but it’s Friday for Bernie.

Did anybody do this one yet? #BernieSanderspic.twitter.com/OfxeGCB58a

Something that will hit home for many people.

"Does anyone here know Photoshop? I want to do a thing where I replace myself with the Bernie-in-the-chair thing for my niece." pic.twitter.com/TPSdRFbd0f

Just adding this instant classic.

Victory Day pic.twitter.com/A7RjRgBKXM

And finally, this is why Sen. Sanders is loved by many.

Bernie doesn’t give a single shit about trending for his outfit yesterday. HES FOCUSED ???? pic.twitter.com/VsYpEWglmT

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2010907

