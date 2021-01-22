Bernie Sanders viral meme spreads farther and wider and the world celebrates breathing again

Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 03:00 Hits: 3

On inauguration day, 2021, the internet was taken hold by viral content not seen in years. An image of Sen. Bernie Sanders, arms and legs crossed, mask-wearing, and wearing warm Vermont-made mittens, watching the inaugural proceedings, took off. Memes were created using Sen. Sanders.

A story written by me was placed here and enjoyed. Normally, these things have a life of about 12-24 hours, but when America awoke this morning, they were unwilling to give up the joy of Bernie and his mittens. Maybe it is because the collective sigh let out by humanity as America’s 46th president takes office, is a long and relaxing one. Get ready to enjoy another Bernie meme ride.

Cinema!

Another John Hughes vehicle.

Mandalorian.

The Muppets.

"If I wanted to sit and watch a bunch of bad routines, I'd go back to congress!" pic.twitter.com/rl0CG0x5Tc January 20, 2021

Community.

troy and abed and bernie in the moooorning!! pic.twitter.com/qr59jihblD January 21, 2021

Some hats on a hat.

Bernie’s mittens really stole the damn show. ???? pic.twitter.com/QEnL3qAdgr January 21, 2021

Basketball.

Bernie rocking it with K-pop band BTS.

bernie & bts in the soop ???? pic.twitter.com/x1dV8g3cWP January 21, 2021

And for the older heads out there.

Jane Austen.

Fawlty Bernie.

A Seurat followed by a Where’s Bernie one.

I haven’t been able to crack this one yet pic.twitter.com/0tQsLzaTd3 January 21, 2021

A possibly controversial one, but it’s all in good fun.

Feel like you’ve had enough?

Political!

Bernie and his mittens looked pretty FLY ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/xUYCVIa8FG January 21, 2021

Old school.

Christopher Nolan.

bernie overseeing how the kick works?? pic.twitter.com/RJak2cXUtJ January 21, 2021

Ghost?

Trap music Bernie. Rap music Bernie.

Requisite Simpsons meme.

Gamer meme.

NYC Bernie.

Friends.

How I met Bernie meme.

Tolkien.

Pixelart Bernie.

Hopper Bernie.

Miyazaki Bernie.

i had to make this one but ghost edition. #BernieSanderspic.twitter.com/A1yeSiJyjE January 21, 2021

The Dude, Bernie, and Walter. And Abbey Road Bernie.

Classic Star Trek.

Star Wars.

Not the first time Bernie’s witnessed the fall of an evil empire. #BernieSanderspic.twitter.com/99rOHKdVwd January 21, 2021

Throwback DC Comics Bernie.

New DC Bernie.

“Is she with you?” “I though she was with you.” “I am once again asking you to be quick: I have an inauguration at 10.”#BatmanVSuperman#BernieSanderspic.twitter.com/J1E4wvJc51 January 21, 2021

Real government meme.

If winter weather is forecast in your area, now is the time layer up: ❄️ Bundle up your pets. ❄️ Always have mittens. ❄️ Don’t forget to wear a warm hat! https://t.co/Huk3zeppXjpic.twitter.com/jBN5BwuXUO January 21, 2021

Disney.

When you’ve got the inauguration at 11, and teaching Ariel about democratic socialism at 3 #BernieSanderspic.twitter.com/HtIBUH9oLr January 21, 2021

Local theaters are in on the action as well.

You're not the only one that's been waiting since March for Starlight to return. pic.twitter.com/08eEtWPuMR January 21, 2021

Tomorrow may be Friday, but it’s Friday for Bernie.

Something that will hit home for many people.

"Does anyone here know Photoshop? I want to do a thing where I replace myself with the Bernie-in-the-chair thing for my niece." pic.twitter.com/TPSdRFbd0f January 21, 2021

Just adding this instant classic.

And finally, this is why Sen. Sanders is loved by many.

Bernie doesn’t give a single shit about trending for his outfit yesterday. HES FOCUSED ???? pic.twitter.com/VsYpEWglmT January 21, 2021

