Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 09:56 Hits: 0

Angela Merkel's chief of staff has said Germany may close its borders if countries fail to control the coronavirus. The warning comes ahead of the EU coronavirus summit that will focus on containing new COVID variants.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-will-eu-countries-close-borders-again/a-56298808?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf