Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 11:09 Hits: 0

A building at the Serum Institute of India caught fire, but a source said production of the coronavirus vaccine was not affected. The institute is manufacturing millions of doses of the Covishield COVID-19 inoculation.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-at-least-5-dead-after-blaze-at-world-s-largest-vaccine-maker/a-56300054?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf