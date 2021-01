Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 19:55 Hits: 1

The European Parliament has demanded construction stop on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The controversial pipeline will double the capacity of an already existing natural gas pipeline between Russia and Germany.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/european-parliament-calls-for-halt-on-nord-stream-2-construction-after-navalny-arrest/a-56305956?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf