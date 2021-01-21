The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Uighur refugee Gulbahar Haitiwaji: 'The Chinese want to eradicate the Uighurs'

Uighur refugee Gulbahar Haitiwaji: 'The Chinese want to eradicate the Uighurs' Gulbahar Haitiwaji lives in France and belongs to China's Uighur minority, a mainly Muslim community from the northwestern province of Xinjiang. Back in 2016, her life changed dramatically. Summoned to return to China under a spurious pretext, she was thrown into prison then sent to a "re-education" camp. She recounts the appalling conditions of her detention in a new book entitled "Survivor of the Chinese Gulag". The Chinese "want to wipe out the culture and the tradition of the Uighurs and eradicate the Uighurs themselves", she told FRANCE 24. 

