Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 15:15 Hits: 0

President Joe Biden's poet woke up a superstar on Thursday, after a powerful reading at the US inauguration a day earlier catapulted 22-year-old Amanda Gorman to the top of Amazon's bestseller list.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210121-biden-inauguration-puts-us-poet-amanda-gorman-on-bestseller-list