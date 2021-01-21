The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

A silent death: Residents of Brazilian town of Santo Amaro poisoned by lead

Category: World Hits: 0

A silent death: Residents of Brazilian town of Santo Amaro poisoned by lead In a remote town in Brazil's Bahia State, a health and environmental disaster linked to industrial pollution has been going on for decades. A lead smelter that opened in 1960 and closed in the 1990s continues to poison residents of Santo Amaro. They have rarely succeeded in getting justice, and time is running out: former employees are suffering from illnesses linked to their constant exposure to the metal. Our correspondents went to meet former factory worker Adailson Pereira Moura, who is fighting tirelessly for victims to receive compensation before it's too late.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/focus/20210121-a-silent-death-residents-of-brazilian-town-of-santo-amaro-poisoned-by-lead

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version