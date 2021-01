Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 19:42 Hits: 2

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil recorded a record number of divorces during the second half of 2020, the national college of notaries said on Thursday, as married couples grew sick of one another after long periods of time cooped up at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Read full story

