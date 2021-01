Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 13:03 Hits: 0

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday that China has agreed to provide half a million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 free of cost to Pakistan by January 31.

