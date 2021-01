Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 16:48 Hits: 0

Pfizer has slashed in half the volume of COVID-19 vaccines it will deliver to some EU countries this week, government officials said on Thursday, as frustration over the U.S. drugmaker's unexpected cut in supplies grows.

