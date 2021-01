Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 16:57 Hits: 3

European Union countries are rushing to secure special syringes needed to extract six doses from each vial of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in an attempt to inoculate more people and avoid paying extra.

