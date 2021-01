Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 16:26 Hits: 0

The British monarchy survived an abdication crisis in the 1930s, but will the institution last beyond Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2021/0121/The-Windsor-saga-Two-peerless-books-on-the-British-royal-family?icid=rss