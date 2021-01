Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 17:10 Hits: 2

Some 5.1 million Americans are continuing to receive state jobless benefits, down from 5.2 million in the previous week.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/1/21/us-jobless-claims-fall-slightly-but-still-remain-high-at-900000