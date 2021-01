Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 18:20 Hits: 5

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she will consult fellow Democrats about the Senate's readiness to begin former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on charges of inciting a riot at the U.S. Capitol. Read full story

