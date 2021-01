Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 17:19 Hits: 5

The peaceful transfer of the presidency from Donald Trump to Joe Biden left some QAnon followers disillusioned. While some don't know where to put their faith now, others continue to believe conspiracy theories about the US government.

