Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 08:27 Hits: 10

It was a role model for using lockdowns to keep the pandemic under control — but Ireland is now also a case study for how temporary relaxations can cause devastating problems. Gavan Reilly reports from Dublin.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-19-ireland-struggles-to-overcome-its-christmas-hangover/a-56298131?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf