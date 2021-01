Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 23:24 Hits: 3

On Wednesday, Joe Biden became the new US president. His inauguration didn't have large crowds, but some onlookers still took to the streets to show their support for Biden — or to voice their anger.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/biden-inauguration-large-step-for-our-country/a-56294579?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf