Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 07:03 Hits: 8

TOKYO (Reuters) - Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine was administered to the first test subject in Japan on Thursday, its distributor said, a critical step toward securing enough shots to inoculate the nation's population. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/21/moderna039s-covid-19-given-to-first-japanese-volunteer-as-takeda-starts-trial