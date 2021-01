Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 07:57 Hits: 8

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany may need to close borders to neighboring countries if they do not act to curb coronavirus infections, Merkel's chief of staff said on Thursday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/21/merkel-aide-says-border-closures-unavoidable-if-infections-not-curbed