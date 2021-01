Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 21:16 Hits: 3

President Joe Biden on Wednesday (Jan 20) will immediately reset the nation's response to the COVID-19 crisis when he heads to the Oval Office after being sworn in to lead a country reeling from its worst public health crisis in more than a century.

