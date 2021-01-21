The Bernie Sanders inauguration meme went viral, and it's worth enjoying

Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 03:30 Hits: 8

I would like to preface this by saying I like Sen. Bernie Sanders. I voted for him in two primaries. This story is not about mocking Bernie Sanders but about enjoying how absolutely Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders is. He is the most Bernie Sanders of anyone in the world. His political convictions are clear, and the package it comes in is also clear. I was born and raised on the east coast, and Sanders reminds me of many folks I knew growing up. Whether you like Sanders or not, he is definitively Bernie Sanders.

Today, during the celebratory inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Sanders set the internet alight by wearing a smart and sensible winter jacket, some powerful Vermont-made mittens, and keeping himself cozy and casual during what was clearly a very cold day in Washington, D.C. One image of Sanders, which depicts him with his arms and legs crossed while sitting quietly, went viral—and viral again, and again. Let’s enjoy the senator from Vermont on this hopeful day.

Sanders showed up and the internet took notice right away.

Bernie is your uncle who walks into your graduation dinner, hands you a check he just ripped out of his checkbook, no card, and asks the waiter where the nearest UPS Dropbox is because he needs to return something while he’s out. pic.twitter.com/Hpc8EWABCl January 20, 2021

Then he sat down, and the glorious collective unconscious feeling that we are all Bernie Sanders took hold.

And took off.

Recovery.

Me at an AA mtg pic.twitter.com/Rn8rJMaUca January 20, 2021

Sopranos.

The Wire.

Star Wars.

What the hell is Bernie doing on Hoth? pic.twitter.com/kMqoLLbMKI January 20, 2021

It's okay Bernie Kanan doesn't like Lando either. pic.twitter.com/OGVeUEsLtT January 20, 2021

Star Trek.

Full disclosure this one may be photoshoped pic.twitter.com/iJpA0alYpa January 20, 2021

Game of Thrones.

Twin Peaks.

Religious art.

Bernie at the Appearance of Christ Before the People pic.twitter.com/xZ8jQ5lKW1 January 20, 2021

Boutique art Bernie works on a lot of levels.

Thanks for watching my table Bernie. pic.twitter.com/VKahCThFwg January 20, 2021

Reality.

me at my first party post-pandemic pic.twitter.com/oYqoYQazfb January 20, 2021

The personalized.

Can’t believe my beautiful friend @kaysaprocky got to take this amazing picture with @BernieSanders ???? they even did the same pose ???? i totally did not photoshop this i swear, 100% real ???? pic.twitter.com/R8A9JDcsy2 January 20, 2021

Hardcore Bernie.

Mexico represents.

Rainbow!

And finally.

