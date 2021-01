Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 22:03 Hits: 7

President Joe Biden planned on Wednesday (Jan 20) to return the United States to the worldwide fight to slow global warming in one of his first official acts, and to immediately launch a series of climate-friendly efforts that would transform how Americans drive and get their power.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/biden-puts-us-back-into-fight-to-slow-global-warming-14006774