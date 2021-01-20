President Biden hits the ground running with a list of rapid-fire executive orders

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 22:30 Hits: 8

President Joe Biden may be viewed by some as a moderate figure, but he came into office with a raft of big promises and the knowledge that he needs to move quickly. For one thing, the whole state of Washington, D.C., on this Inauguration Day—what with the military protection following an attempted coup, and the flags representing the hundreds of thousands of lives lost to a pandemic—makes it completely obvious that other guy left behind a disaster.

So, in the spirit of getting things done at malarkey-less speed, Biden had a whole set of executive orders ready to sign as soon as he stepped inside on Wednesday afternoon. Then he got out an ordinary human pen and signed them. Some of these orders immediately address the worst actions of the outgoing person. Others hit hard at areas that have been simply overlooked for four years. And some are first steps toward moving the nation along a path that will be followed up by legislation.

Or, as the White House puts it …

President Biden assumes office at a time when our nation is facing crises that demand urgent action. Starting today, the President will take decisive actions to address these challenges, prevent other harms, and restore America's place in the world. January 20, 2021

Over his first 10 days in office, President Biden is prepared to sign no less than 53 executive orders. Of these, 15 executive orders and two presidential actions were moved to the front of the queue as representing immediate needs. Those needs break down as addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, removing some of the stumbling blocks to equity, boosting the faltering economy, and starting down the road to seriously address the climate crisis.

No more wall. Biden is immediately putting an end to that boondoggle. 100-day mask challenge. Wearing masks will be mandated at all federal facilities, on federal land, and by federal employees and contractors no matter where they work. Rejoin World Health Organization. Because leaving was always a bad idea, and with new variants of the coronavirus popping up everywhere, global coordination is vital. Restructure COVID-19 response. Biden will restore the position called the Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefense within the NSC and replace the staff positions that were designed to target events exactly like the coronavirus pandemic. The president will also name a “response coordinator" to manage testing, case tracing, vaccine distribution, and PPE distribution. Continue the "pause" on student loan payments. Payments are suspended until Sep. 30, but Biden’s team hopes to pass legislation by then that will greatly reduce or eliminate loans. Extend moratoriums on foreclosure. Extend isn’t really the right word, since … that other guy already let this rule lapse. President Biden will revive and extend these limits of foreclosure through at least the end of March. Rejoin the Paris climate agreement. Because all the reasons for leaving were simply lies, and the world needs the U.S. to be part of this, just as the U.S. needs everyone else. Cancel Keystone XL pipeline and end oil and gas development on national monuments. This one action will revoke or cancel over 100 steps taken by team loser. Considering the glut of low-priced oil and gas, these were all unnecessary steps that harmed the environment for no good reason. Keystone XL may be the headline item, but this also reverses development at Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments in Utah as well as other national monuments and wildlife sanctuaries. Strengthen anti-discrimination laws in the workplace. In particular, this will bolster protections against bias based on gender identity. Include non-citizens in census figures. Because leaving them out never made and sense and only served to burden cities with a lot of immigrants. Oh, and not including them also violates the Constitution. Review and advance racial equity in the federal government. That means a general review of equity in every department. It also includes every program, especially those that hire federal contractors or hand out loans and grants. End the Muslim travel ban. Including restrictions on travel and immigration to almost a dozen nations. Maintain protections for Liberians in the U.S. Extends the protection long-term immigrants from Liberia enjoy until 2022 with hopes that legislation will take over before that date. Defend "Dreamers" program. President Biden halts challenges to the law and calls on Congress to grant permanent status through the DREAM Act. Limit ICE’s ability to detain immigrants. Rolls back changes made in 2017 that allowed ICE to take much broader action against immigrants, including those who had committed no crime other than desiring to enter the United States. Freeze last-minute regulatory changes. Actually reversing these will take congressional action, but last-minute changes can be easily overturned. This action from Biden is more about queuing up changes to be reversed. Create executive branch ethics doctrine. Every member of the Biden administration will sign a pledge that recognizes the nation’s needs above any individual and recognizes the independence of the Justice Department.

