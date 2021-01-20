Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 15:45 Hits: 0

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) applied to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for registration of the Sputnik V vaccine and expects the review process to begin in February.

The RDIF also announced that the World Health Organization (WHO) will begin the process of preliminary presentation of the application for registration of this drug.

So far, Sputnik V has been registered in Russia, Belarus, Serbia, Argentina, Bolivia, Algeria, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, and Turkmenistan.

This week, Russia began a Sputnik V vaccination campaign that will inoculate 70 million people over the next six months.

Please retweet this message if you believe that vaccines should be above and beyond politics. That people of each country have a right to get access to any safe and efficient vaccine without political prejudice and bias.

V is for Victory ✌️#VaccinesWithoutPoliticspic.twitter.com/pnTfywYuuI January 18, 2021

"Our plan with pharmaceutical companies… allows us to completely satisfy the demand of the health system. It is about 70 million doses that must be supplied to the regions for their application", Industry Minister Denis Manturov said.

He also mentioned that the mass production of EpiVacCorona, a vaccine developed by the scientific center Vektor, will start in February. Previously, authorities reported that this vaccine demonstrated 100 percent efficacy in phase I and II clinical trials.

Manturov noted that South Korea, China, India, and Belarus will also produce the Sputnik V vaccine.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Russia-Applies-for-Registration-of-Sputnik-V-Vaccine-in-the-EU-20210120-0009.html