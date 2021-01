Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 15:43 Hits: 1

Following FBI vetting, 12 members of the National Guard have been removed from security operations in preparation for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony. Two of the Guard members made extremist statements in posts or texts about the event.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0120/Inauguration-security-12-National-Guard-members-removed?icid=rss