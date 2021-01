Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 16:01 Hits: 1

When remote school left some of her classmates behind, Daisy Hampton found a small way to reach out and make a big difference.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Making-a-difference/2021/0120/This-12-year-old-s-bold-mission-To-get-laptops-to-students-in-need?icid=rss