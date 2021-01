Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 19:10 Hits: 3

France has one of the most skeptical populations in Europe when it comes to vaccines, even around the COVID-19 vaccine. Why is that?

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2021/0120/For-the-French-distrust-of-vaccines-predates-COVID-19?icid=rss