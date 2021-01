Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 16:30 Hits: 1

Today, the US is hardly the hegemon it was a generation ago, with its democratic institutions under attack by a sitting president and millions of his unhinged supporters. As a result, global liberalism has lost its compass, with the EU demonstrating little appetite to uphold core values.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/eu-china-investment-agreement-weakens-liberal-values-by-ana-palacio-2021-01