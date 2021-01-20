Live coverage: The moments we've all been waiting for, as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn in

Category: World Hits: 2
Two different threats—COVID-19 and violent insurrection by supporters of Donald Trump—hang over the proceedings, but this Inauguration Day is nonetheless a uniquely joyful one. An evil has left the White House, history is being made, and the nation has the chance to begin to turn a corner on the pandemic.
At noon, Chief Justice John Roberts administers the oath of office making Joe Biden the 46th president of the United States. Shortly thereafter, Justice Sonia Sotomayor administers the oath of office making Kamala Harris the first woman vice president, the first Black vice president, and the first Asian American vice president. [Edit: Whoops, Harris went first!]
We have been waiting for so long.
It's official: President Biden and Vice President have been sworn in. Continuing live coverage can be found here.
Joe and Jill Biden and Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff have arrived at the Capitol.
The officer who led Trump rioters away from the Senate:
The notable guests have arrived: President Obama, Michelle Obama, Vice President Mike Pence, President George W. Bush, President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, senate and house leadership, and the Supreme Court Justices, along with the Biden and Harris families. And in less than an hour, our long national nightmare ends.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are in the house!
A pause to take in the moment as Joseph R. Biden prepares to take a seat.
Kamala Devi Harris has taken the oath of office as the vice president of the United States of America. Who else is crying?
Biden begins by saying:
This is America's Day. This is democracy's day. The day of history and hope, of renewal and resolve. Through a crucible for the ages, America has been tested anew and America has risen to the challenge.
