Live coverage: The moments we've all been waiting for, as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn in

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 16:44 Hits: 2

Two different threats—COVID-19 and violent insurrection by supporters of Donald Trump—hang over the proceedings, but this Inauguration Day is nonetheless a uniquely joyful one. An evil has left the White House, history is being made, and the nation has the chance to begin to turn a corner on the pandemic.

At noon, Chief Justice John Roberts administers the oath of office making Joe Biden the 46th president of the United States. Shortly thereafter, Justice Sonia Sotomayor administers the oath of office making Kamala Harris the first woman vice president, the first Black vice president, and the first Asian American vice president. [Edit: Whoops, Harris went first!]

We have been waiting for so long.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2010393