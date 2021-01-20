Live coverage: President Joe Biden's inauguration festivities continue

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 19:30 Hits: 2

President Biden and Vice President Harris have given up many of the traditional Inauguration Day festivities due to COVID-19 concerns that have limited everything from the audience at the inauguration itself to the parade to the balls. But, as with the Democratic National Convention, their team has gotten creative to give the nation something to watch, both laying out the values Biden and Harris will move forward with and to give us all some celebration in this dark winter.

