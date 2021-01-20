The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live coverage: President Joe Biden's inauguration festivities continue

President Biden and Vice President Harris have given up many of the traditional Inauguration Day festivities due to COVID-19 concerns that have limited everything from the audience at the inauguration itself to the parade to the balls. But, as with the Democratic National Convention, their team has gotten creative to give the nation something to watch, both laying out the values Biden and Harris will move forward with and to give us all some celebration in this dark winter.

Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 · 8:02:24 PM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

Live coverage continues here.

Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 · 6:07:27 PM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

Poignant moment: While Joe Biden gave his inauguration speech, a lone man in a uniform knelt at the Delaware grave of his son Beau. pic.twitter.com/QkCuJRHzTz

Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 · 6:10:33 PM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

President Biden's schedule for the rest of the day: pic.twitter.com/SjXVeKNtbs

Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 · 6:20:08 PM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

Two swearing in ceremonies, separated by nearly half a century, with the same family Bible. pic.twitter.com/2PGs4daBcp

Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 · 7:01:24 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

President Biden is doing a signing ceremony pic.twitter.com/VRbjr9lgbN

Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 · 7:10:13 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Now representing Georgia ???? pic.twitter.com/M1r6Gq2c4P

Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 · 7:45:00 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 · 7:48:07 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Meanwhile, anti-Biden protests at the Michigan State capitol... (photo: @nytimes) #bye#Inauguration2021pic.twitter.com/016BjBN2Lg

Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 · 7:57:50 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Accurate.

