The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Live coverage: Celebration of the Biden-Harris inauguration continues, and the work begins

Category: World Hits: 3

President Joe and Dr. Jill Biden make their way to the freshly deep-cleaned White House at 3 PM ET, walking from 15th Street with an escort in which every branch of the military is represented. At 3:15 PM, the traditional Inauguration Day parade is replaced with a “Parade across America,” hosted by actor Tony Goldwyn. 

And both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are getting right to work—Biden by taking a series of executive actions, and Harris when she swears in three new senators and shifts the balance of power in the Senate.

Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 · 8:05:39 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Fox News' Sandra Smith wonders if Biden signing executive orders on his first day will show he's not for unity, asking "what message does this send." Chris Wallace: "It says that he won. It’s as simple as that." pic.twitter.com/y1zGSBubtV

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2010692

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version