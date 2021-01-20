The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Unmitigated Disaster : Michael Eric Dyson on How Trump Turned White House into Fulcrum of Fascism

Seg3 dyson trump split

As Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are inaugurated and the Trump presidency comes to an end, we look back at his regime with author and analyst Michael Eric Dyson. “The Trump presidency has been an unmitigated disaster,” Dyson says. His “direct assault” on democratic processes resulted in a “neofascist presidency that attempted to undermine the very legitimacy of the democracy that he was put in office to uphold.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/1/20/michael_eric_dyson_trump_presidency

