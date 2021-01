Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 10:50 Hits: 4

Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya will address the United Nations' Security Council this week over an ongoing crackdown on protesters and independent media in her country.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/tsikhanouskaya-to-address-un-security-council-belarus/31053681.html