Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 12:28 Hits: 5

China has dismissed a declaration by the United States that Beijing is guilty of genocide against ethnic Uyghurs and other minorities saying the designation "is a piece of wastepaper."

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/china-dismisses-pompeo-designation-of-genocide-against-uyghurs/31053877.html