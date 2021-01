Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 12:15 Hits: 4

Pinduoduo confirmed the deaths of two young workers recently, sparking debate over a culture of overworking in China’s tech companies. A ‘996’ work schedule of 12 hours a day, six days a week has become an unwritten standard for many of the country’s tech firms. Read full story

