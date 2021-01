Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 09:25 Hits: 8

LAGOS (Reuters) - Melanie Igbe's restaurant hosted 50 people a day when it opened in Nigeria's megacity Lagos a year ago. Fear of coronavirus has driven most diners away, but Igbe believes inflation rather than the pandemic may kill her business. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/20/nigerian-restaurants-struggle-as-inflation-compounds-pandemic-impact