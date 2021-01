Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 08:15 Hits: 9

Rescuers are widening a communication shaft in the hope of extracting a group of Chinese gold miners who have been trapped deep underground for 10 days in rising floodwaters, state media said Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/china-gold-miners-trapped-qixia-rescue-shaft-floodwaters-14000500