Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021

With the clock winding down on his term, U.S. President Donald Trump shielded tens of thousands of Venezuelan migrants from deportation Tuesday night, rewarding Venezuelan exiles who have been among his most loyal supporters and who fear losing the same privileged access to the White House during the Biden administration.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210120-trump-halts-deportation-of-venezuelans-for-18-months